Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Bernie Holy Water': Rally Crowd Reacts As Sanders Gives Water To Someone With Medical Issue

'Bernie Holy Water': Rally Crowd Reacts As Sanders Gives Water To Someone With Medical Issue

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
'Bernie Holy Water': Rally Crowd Reacts As Sanders Gives Water To Someone With Medical IssueCheck out this moment from Bernie Sanders' rally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Sanders Offers Water to Rally Goer with Medical Issue, Someone in Crowd Shouts ‘The Bernie Holy Water!’

Bernie Sanders offered some medic care for one when a woman at a rally experienced a medical issue,...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToddBohannon

Todd B. #NotMeUs RT @ToddBohannon: “Here’s some water right here,” ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ said & as he handed the bottle 2 someone in the crowd 2 b taken 2 the wo… 2 days ago

kentuckywoman_2

kentuckywoman2 Bernie Sanders Offers Water at Rally for Medical Emergency https://t.co/AiJPm55VbQ 2 days ago

JCJ417

Julia🌹 @cyberwitchlexi When Bernie offered his water to a supporter at a rally recently did any one else hear a guy in the… https://t.co/ZFzxWRX0ou 3 days ago

ToddBohannon

Todd B. #NotMeUs “Here’s some water right here,” ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ said & as he handed the bottle 2 someone in the crowd 2 b taken 2… https://t.co/ezp2gry8QD 3 days ago

Burbankers

Burbankers for Bernie 🇺🇸 @chrismatthews “Suppose you're lying on a road hurt...you fainted, whatever happened. Which of the candidates would… https://t.co/vGtkxdeCWy 3 days ago

Carlala_74

Carla Jean-Jacques RT @KHiveQueenB: FUCK THIS SHIT. WATCH: Sanders Offers Water to Rally Goer with Medical Issue, Someone in Crowd Shouts ‘The Bernie Holy Wa… 3 days ago

Ra_Velazquez1

R Velazquez Ⓥ RT @thehill: Man in crowd: "It's the Bernie holy water!" At a rally in Dallas, Sen. Bernie Sanders interrupted his remarks to help someone… 3 days ago

wlsalyers

William Salyers🌹 Hey, @HardballChris Matthews: I know you were concerned that @BernieSanders wouldn't stop to help you along the sid… https://t.co/tNZ0AFVqbH 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.