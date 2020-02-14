Global  

Vanessa Bryant's First Valentine’s Day Without Kobe & Gianna

Vanessa Bryant's First Valentine’s Day Without Kobe & Gianna

Vanessa Bryant's First Valentine’s Day Without Kobe & Gianna

On Valentine’s Day, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a heartfelt message to her "Forever Valentine" on Instagram.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant’s Mom By Her Side After Kobe & Gianna Deaths [Video]Vanessa Bryant’s Mom By Her Side After Kobe & Gianna Deaths

Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven other people, perished in a helicopter crash two weeks ago.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, recently announced the renaming of his charity. Previously known as the Mamba..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

