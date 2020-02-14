Global  

Michael Avenatti Found Guilty In Nike Trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s
Lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted of all three charges concerning his attempts to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

He was charged with honest services wire fraud, attempted extortion and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Avenatti allegedly threatened to expose allegations that amateur basketball players were engaged in bribery.

According to Business Insider, Avenatti was made famous for representing por star Stormy Daniels.
