Justin Bieber Cries, Wants To 'Protect' Billie Eilish From Industry

Screenshot Twitter/billie eilish source media, Gary Miller/Getty Images Justin Bieber got emotional and even had to wipe away tears while talking about wanting to protect Billie Eilish during his Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe.

Bieber, booked to talk about his new album "Changes," first teared up thinking about the death of Kobe Bryant and never knowing how many opportunities you get to be with someone.