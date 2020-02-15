Global  

Border Patrol Agents Expected to Be Deployed to Sanctuary Cities

Federal agents are going to start making their way into “sanctuary” cities across the country where local jurisdictions keeps them from enforcing strict immigration policies.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Controversial New Border Security Plan In The Works [Video]Controversial New Border Security Plan In The Works

A controversial new border security plan is in the works. Elite agents would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities, including New York and Newark; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:36Published

Border Patrol Agents Being Deployed To Boston Area For 'Routine Immigration Enforcement' [Video]Border Patrol Agents Being Deployed To Boston Area For 'Routine Immigration Enforcement'

The Trump administration is going to send Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities around the country, including the Boston area. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published

