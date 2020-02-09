NHL Highlights | Bruins @ Red Wings 2/15/20

tom NHL Highlights | Red Wings vs. Bruins – Feb. 15, 2020 – SPORTSNET https://t.co/dSjGR7kNzQ 55 minutes ago

MLB &NHL News Now NHL Highlights: Bruins finally figure out Red Wings in 4-1 win - National Hockey League News -… https://t.co/sxqU4fbUjZ 1 hour ago

Russell Chavous NHL Highlights | Red Wings vs. Bruins – Feb. 15, 2020 https://t.co/3q2aJRAVOi via @YouTube 2 hours ago

DTMTS Red Wings vs Bruins highlights are up at https://t.co/dZDaeAInAn #NHL #LGRW #NHLBruins 2 hours ago

Rob McKenzie RT @NBCSBoston: Highlights: #NHLBruins finally figure out the lowly Red Wings and pull away for a 4-1 win in a Garden Saturday matinee htt… 2 hours ago

NBC Sports Boston Highlights: #NHLBruins finally figure out the lowly Red Wings and pull away for a 4-1 win in a Garden Saturday mati… https://t.co/Q9OzpPv1i4 2 hours ago

Battle_Tom Wings play the Bruins today at 1 and I'm watching highlights of their last few matchups and it should be a good gam… https://t.co/PVlWZMGykV 8 hours ago