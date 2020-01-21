Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thousands of far-right demonstrators rally on 75th anniversary of Dresden bombings amid 'Nazi emergency'

Thousands of far-right demonstrators rally on 75th anniversary of Dresden bombings amid 'Nazi emergency'

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Thousands of far-right demonstrators rally on 75th anniversary of Dresden bombings amid 'Nazi emergency'

Thousands of far-right demonstrators rally on 75th anniversary of Dresden bombings amid 'Nazi emergency'

Far-right groups converged on Dresden to take park in a march to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the bombings of the German city in World War II.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thousands of far-right demonstrators rally on 75th anniversary of Dresden bombings amid 'Nazi emergency'

Far-right groups converged on Dresden to take park in a march to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the bombings of the German city in World War II.

Participants in Saturday's (February 15) rally included members of Pegida, AfD and Neo-Nazis.

A large contingent of Antifa and anti-fascists also demonstrated in the Saxony city, with hundreds of police attempting to keep the two sides apart.

In 2019 Dresden City Council officially declared a "Nazi emergency" amid fears over the rise of far-right groups in the eastern German city.

Last week, the AfD threw German politics into turmoil by unexpectedly backing a centrist candidate as governor in Thuringia state.

The fumbled reaction to the situation by two other political parties — including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats — triggered widespread outrage and numerous resignations, including that of Merkel’s heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia braces for gun rights rally [Video]Virginia braces for gun rights rally

The top Republican in Virginia's lower house said that any group planning to incite violence at a large gun rights rally on Monday in Richmond should stay home, while far-right leaders of militias..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.