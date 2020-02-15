AGR dues: ‘In wait-and-watch mode’, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:17s - Published AGR dues: ‘In wait-and-watch mode’, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said banks will “have to pay the price” in case any telecom firm files for bankruptcy, a day after the Supreme Court made it clear that telecom companies will have to pay the Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues. 0

