Child Accidentally Shoots Two Others In Bronzeville 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:20s - Published Child Accidentally Shoots Two Others In Bronzeville A 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were accidentally shot by another child playing with a gun in Bronzeville Friday night. 0

