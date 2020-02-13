David Pastrnak buries Marchand feed 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:39s - Published David Pastrnak buries Marchand feed Brad Marchand makes a slick move to create space and passes left to David Pastrnak, who rifles the puck into the net to make it 4-1 Bruins 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Pastrnak finishes gorgeous feed from Marchand to open scoring Brad Marchand dangles past the Canadiens defense and sends a beautiful feed to David Pastrnak, who fires the puck into the open net to start the scoring in the 1st Credit: NHL Duration: 00:46Published 4 days ago