Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead in London

LONDON (AP) — Caroline Flack, a British television presenter who hosted the controversial reality...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsTMZ.comFOXNews.comBBC NewsCBS NewsTamworth Herald


Caroline Flack, former ‘Love Island’ host, dies at 40

LONDON — Caroline Flack, former host of the popular British reality show “Love Island,” has...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndependentBelfast TelegraphJust JaredGrimsby TelegraphBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

897KEPC

KEPC Caroline Flack was best known for hosting Love Island https://t.co/Cp5COHFU59 28 minutes ago

BChitorera99

Brighton Chitorera Just how sad is that?! 😭💔 She was best known for hosting, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! from 2009 unti… https://t.co/HwUWo7y7mR 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends' [Video]Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends'

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island, has died. Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old star.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:54Published

Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 [Video]Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.