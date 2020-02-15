Global  

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40
Caroline Flack has tragically passed away at the age of 40.
Love Island star Caroline Flack found dead after taking her own life

Caroline Flack, the star who fronted one of the biggest TV hits of recent years,  has been found...
Caroline Flack, former ‘Love Island’ host, dies at 40

LONDON — Caroline Flack, former host of the popular British reality show “Love Island,” has...
Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 [Video]Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Flack was best known for hosting Love Island
Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.

