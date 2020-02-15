'West is winning,' U.S. tells China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there's no crisis in Western leadership.

Speaking Saturday in Munich at a conference of international leaders, he vowed that Western values would prevail over Russian and Chinese desires for what he called, "empire." SOUNDBITE: U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MIKE POMPEO, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "I am happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly over exaggerated.

The West is winning.

We are collectively winning.

We are doing it together." Pompeo was partly responding to an accusation by Germany's president that the United States, Russia and China had made the world more dangerous.

His Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, called Pompeo's accusations, "lies." Following Pompeo's remarks, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper also went after Beijing, arguing that the West should not depend on China for super-fast 5G mobile networks.

SOUNDBITE: U.S. DEFENSE MINISTER, MARK ESPER, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "Reliance on Chinese 5G vendors, for example, could render our partner's critical systems, vulnerable to disruption, manipulation and espionage.

It could also jeopardize our communications and intelligence capabilities and, by extension, it could jeopardize our alliances." He said Washington was working with companies in the U.S. and allied nations to develop alternatives to Chinese 5G vendors.