Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pompeo > "West is winning," U.S. tells China

"West is winning," U.S. tells China

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
'West is winning,' U.S. tells China

"West is winning," U.S. tells China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended his nation's global role despite misgivings in Europe.

As Fred Katayama reports, Defense Secretary Mark Esper added that the West should not depend on China for 5G mobile networks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"West is winning," U.S. tells China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there's no crisis in Western leadership.

Speaking Saturday in Munich at a conference of international leaders, he vowed that Western values would prevail over Russian and Chinese desires for what he called, "empire." SOUNDBITE: U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE, MIKE POMPEO, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "I am happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly over exaggerated.

The West is winning.

We are collectively winning.

We are doing it together." Pompeo was partly responding to an accusation by Germany's president that the United States, Russia and China had made the world more dangerous.

His Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, called Pompeo's accusations, "lies." Following Pompeo's remarks, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper also went after Beijing, arguing that the West should not depend on China for super-fast 5G mobile networks.

SOUNDBITE: U.S. DEFENSE MINISTER, MARK ESPER, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "Reliance on Chinese 5G vendors, for example, could render our partner's critical systems, vulnerable to disruption, manipulation and espionage.

It could also jeopardize our communications and intelligence capabilities and, by extension, it could jeopardize our alliances." He said Washington was working with companies in the U.S. and allied nations to develop alternatives to Chinese 5G vendors.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

aalipur86

Ali Alipour RT @Reuters: 'The West is winning', Pompeo tells China, Russia https://t.co/PsFA4REmtI https://t.co/uBLQDS0CFF 53 minutes ago

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 "West is winning," U.S. tells China https://t.co/xQCdK0XfAo 53 minutes ago

sandeepbaliga

Defence & Strategic Studies 🦜©™ U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended on Saturday his nation’s global role despite misgivings in Europe, vow… https://t.co/sHDEPosLUW 6 hours ago

Yonadav7

SonofRekhav Attorney General Barr taps outside prosecutor to review case against ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn - https://t.co/eQooZH2fY2 7 hours ago

EnglishChosun

The Chosun Ilbo 'The West is Winning,' Pompeo Tells China, Russia https://t.co/LDawTiYty1 https://t.co/b1QTyp9sVu 7 hours ago

FPAUSRole

US Role in the World 'The West is winning,' U.S. tells China; France wary https://t.co/zwXCUJeokb via @Reuters 9 hours ago

evenlatercomer

latecomer RT @natyliesb: 'The West is winning,' U.S. tells China; France wary https://t.co/5CdFn9ZJu3 9 hours ago

JNidri

Joe Nidri #Pompeo tells. #China that the #West (i.e) US is winning. #EU leaders disagree and have independent policies. 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak could lead to lower lobster prices in Florida [Video]Coronavirus outbreak could lead to lower lobster prices in Florida

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be good news for lobster lovers here in Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:42Published

Students In The West Loop Show Support For Wuhan, China Through Song [Video]Students In The West Loop Show Support For Wuhan, China Through Song

A school in Chicago's West Loop is making sure those in China and around the world whose lives are affected by the coronavirus know others care.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.