Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa Majors

Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa Majors

Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa Majors

Authorities announced the arrest and indictment of Rashaun Weaver, 14, in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors.
