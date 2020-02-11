Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa Majors now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 12:11s - Published Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa Majors Authorities announced the arrest and indictment of Rashaun Weaver, 14, in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Geoff Love Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa Majors - CBS New York https://t.co/tQzjCEUhdI via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago E. I. Smith Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa Majors - CBS New York https://t.co/3ojQDhHUql via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago Ahjané Forbes Police officers have arrested the second teen involved in stabbing Barnard College student, Tessa Majors, to death… https://t.co/EySrQFVrVU 4 hours ago