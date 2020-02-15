Global  

U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship

The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine.
Recent related videos

U.S. plans to evacuate Americans from cruise ship [Video]U.S. plans to evacuate Americans from cruise ship

U.S. plans to evacuate Americans from cruise ship

Credit: WTHIPublished

U.S. To Repatriate Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship [Video]U.S. To Repatriate Americans From Quarantined Cruise Ship

The government is sending a chartered aircraft to bring U.S. citizens on the ship from Japan to the U.S.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

