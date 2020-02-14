Global  

Border Patrol Agents Expected to Be Deployed to Sanctuary Cities

Border Patrol Agents Expected to Be Deployed to Sanctuary Cities

Border Patrol Agents Expected to Be Deployed to Sanctuary Cities

Federal agents are going to start making their way into “sanctuary” cities across the country where local jurisdictions keeps them from enforcing strict immigration policies.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Trump administration to deploy Border Patrol to sanctuary cities to help ICE catch illegal immigrants

The Trump administration is deploying Border Patrol agents to "sanctuary" jurisdictions across...
FOXNews.com - Published

US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents who normally patrol the U.S. border will be deployed to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents [Video]Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Some Chicago communities are on alert after news the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so=called sanctuary cities like Chicago to arrest undocumented immigrants. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published

WBZ News Update For February 15, 2020 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 15, 2020

Fatal Bourne Crash; Lawrence Police Interrupt Robbery; Leaders Denounce Trump's Decision To Send Border Patrol To Sanctuary Cities; Sunday Weather

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:05Published

