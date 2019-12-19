Global  

Fire destroys home on Valentine's Day

Fire destroys home on Valentine's DayFire destroys home on Valentine's Day
Fire destroys home on Valentine's Day

You'll remember... it was very cold last night... but several local firefighters had to work through those conditions.

We have new information about a fire in parke county.

This is a home in paradise bay.

This is in parke county.

According to the bellmore volunteer fire department... the family who lived here lost everything.

Several area departments worked together to put out the fire.

News 10 has reached out for more information about the cause of this fire...



