Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Presenter found dead after taking her own life

Presenter found dead after taking her own life

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:32s - Published < > Embed
Presenter found dead after taking her own life

Presenter found dead after taking her own life

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead, her family has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Dies by Suicide at 40 Before Trial

Former 'Love Island' host and well-known U.K. personality Caroline Flack died in her home this...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Andonia_23

Andoniα⚘ So so sad💧📖🕯 #CarolineFlack has been found dead at her London flat after taking her own life.Former Love Island hos… https://t.co/HWQgJIGzSx 21 minutes ago

DavidHEzekiel

David Harry Ezekiel Caroline Flack: Former Love Island presenter found dead after taking her own life https://t.co/sGWgav999Z https://t.co/BDRpKk63dE 25 minutes ago

hotAbaby

Winnie RT @SkyNews: Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead after taking her own life :: Anyone feeling emotionally dist… 29 minutes ago

MrsThomp2

Mrs Susan Thompson RT @DarrenPlymouth: Caroline Flack found dead. - Presenter, was banned from contacting her boyfriend after assault charge. - Death comes… 32 minutes ago

kateapillinger

[email protected] Caroline Flack: Former Love Island presenter found dead after taking her own life https://t.co/rHn1dwVyxu 33 minutes ago

Jo66610

Jo666 Caroline Flack: Former Love Island presenter found dead after taking her life Fucking CPS! Useless! Waste of time.… https://t.co/tBUvinkT8b 37 minutes ago

BabbalingBlonde

TheBabblingBlonde RT @SkyNews: Tributes are being paid to Caroline Flack who has been found dead after taking her own life. Read more here: https://t.co/24E… 1 hour ago

BreatheLove75

human being Caroline Flack: Former Love Island presenter found dead after taking her own life https://t.co/0NrProrZy3 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 [Video]Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

TV Presenter Caroline Flack dead aged 40 [Video]TV Presenter Caroline Flack dead aged 40

Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, her family said in a statement. The TV presenter took her own life at her new flat in east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.