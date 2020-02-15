Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK POLICE COMMISSIONER, DERMOT SHEA, SAYING: “It has been a long and deliberative process from December 11, when Tessa Majors was murdered, until today, February 15.” Police on Saturday announced a grand jury indictment and arrest of a 14-year-old boy - who’s accused of fatally stabbing Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery.

New York police commissioner, Dermot Shea: (SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK POLICE COMMISSIONER, DERMOT SHEA, SAYING: “At approximately 10:30 last night, Rashaun Weaver, a male, 14 years of age, was taken into custody without incident...” Manhattan District Attorney, Class="kln">Cyrus Vance , says Weaver is facing charges of murder and robbery in criminal court where he will be treated as an adult.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CYRUS VANCE, SAYING: "The complaint paints a picture of the video evidence, the blood evidence, the smart phone evidence, the iCloud evidence, the witness identification, and the defendant's own statements that were rigorously collected and examined prior to this arrest and indictment.

And it paints a gruesome picture of what this young woman endured in her final moments.

As alleged, some of the last words she was known to have said was, 'Help me.

I'm being robbed.'" Majors was stabbed multiple times on December 11, while walking through Manhattan’s Morningside Park, near the all-women’s school.

Officials say that after staggering to a nearby school security booth, she was rushed to a hospital and declared dead.

Her death sent shockwaves through her school, New York and her home of Charlottesville, Virginia.

At the time, police said there were as many as three attackers.

A 13-year-old boy was previously arrested and charged.