Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dermot F. Shea > Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

New York police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday who they said fatally stabbed Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery two months ago that stunned the city where crime rates have been in a decades-long decline.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police charge 14-year-old with murder of Barnard student

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK POLICE COMMISSIONER, DERMOT SHEA, SAYING: “It has been a long and deliberative process from December 11, when Tessa Majors was murdered, until today, February 15.” Police on Saturday announced a grand jury indictment and arrest of a 14-year-old boy - who’s accused of fatally stabbing Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors during a brutal Manhattan robbery.

New York police commissioner, Dermot Shea: (SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK POLICE COMMISSIONER, DERMOT SHEA, SAYING: “At approximately 10:30 last night, Rashaun Weaver, a male, 14 years of age, was taken into custody without incident...” Manhattan District Attorney,

Class="kln">Cyrus Vance, says Weaver is facing charges of murder and robbery in criminal court where he will be treated as an adult.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CYRUS VANCE, SAYING: "The complaint paints a picture of the video evidence, the blood evidence, the smart phone evidence, the iCloud evidence, the witness identification, and the defendant's own statements that were rigorously collected and examined prior to this arrest and indictment.

And it paints a gruesome picture of what this young woman endured in her final moments.

As alleged, some of the last words she was known to have said was, 'Help me.

I'm being robbed.'" Majors was stabbed multiple times on December 11, while walking through Manhattan’s Morningside Park, near the all-women’s school.

Officials say that after staggering to a nearby school security booth, she was rushed to a hospital and declared dead.

Her death sent shockwaves through her school, New York and her home of Charlottesville, Virginia.

At the time, police said there were as many as three attackers.

A 13-year-old boy was previously arrested and charged.



Recent related news from verified sources

Teenager, 14, arrested in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors: NYPD

A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the December murder of Barnard College student...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlmirantePepe

Ignignokt 💵 RT @BreitbartNews: Gabriel Matzneff, who has never made any secret of his preference for***with adolescent girls and boys, is to stand tr… 2 seconds ago

BreitbartNews

Breitbart News Gabriel Matzneff, who has never made any secret of his preference for***with adolescent girls and boys, is to sta… https://t.co/rGGkiUgV9m 3 minutes ago

LouisBr79215910

Louis Brown https://t.co/KhVAoLXb32*^. ONLY MARTIAL LAW WITH TRUMP IN COMMAND CAN SAVE OUR REPUBLIC 6 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Police charge 14-year-old with murder of NY student https://t.co/YWd0EIrxoz https://t.co/mNC0TAk6Ba 22 minutes ago

PJaxParker

PJ Parker New York police charge 14-year-old with murder of college student https://t.co/tWpgC5q9ln 24 minutes ago

rueturs

RUETURS TOP NEWS New York police charge 14-year-old with murder of college student https://t.co/nBJCJDzCqa https://t.co/A2nNiQegfU 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Murder

Saturday afternoon, police announced a new arrest in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published

14-Year-Old Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Tessa Majors [Video]14-Year-Old Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Tessa Majors

The NYPD announced Saturday that a 14-year-old is the second person under arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old college student in Morningside Park; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.