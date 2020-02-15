North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday

The Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the Department of State-led mission to repatriate United States citizens who were aboard a quarantined cruise ship out of Japan.



Recent related videos from verified sources North Texas Newly Weds Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Can't Wait To Come Home, Eat Whataburger A newly wed couple from North Texas was quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan following a coronavirus outbreak and now they can't wait to come home and go straight to Whataburger. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:13Published 1 hour ago Minnesota Couple Quarantined On Cruise Ship A Minnesota couple is stuck on a cruise ship with a roughly 3,000 other people in Japan after a passenger became sick with the coronavirus, reports Jennifer Mayerle (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:59Published 1 day ago