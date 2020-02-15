Global  

North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday

North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday

North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday

The Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the Department of State-led mission to repatriate United States citizens who were aboard a quarantined cruise ship out of Japan.
