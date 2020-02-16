Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Some Chicago communities are on alert after news the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so=called sanctuary cities like Chicago to arrest undocumented immigrants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ndreajess

AnditheSurlyMiddleAgedDalek RT @cbschicago: Some Chicago communities are on alert after news the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so-called sanc… 6 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Some Chicago communities are on alert after news the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so-cal… https://t.co/AzPPYavQkt 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.