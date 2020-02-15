Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 6 People Shot In Parkway Gardens Including 3 Teen Girls

6 People Shot In Parkway Gardens Including 3 Teen Girls

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
6 People Shot In Parkway Gardens Including 3 Teen Girls

6 People Shot In Parkway Gardens Including 3 Teen Girls

Six people, including three teenage girls, were in the hospital Saturday morning after being struck by bullets in a mass shooting in Chicago's Parkway Gardens neighborhood Friday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Six People Shot in Chicago's Parkway Gardens Neighborhood https://t.co/vVFPPdhL3I https://t.co/3vbcdoUmiR 52 minutes ago

TalkThirty

TalkThirtyToMe™ Last night, 5 children were shot in Parkway Gardens, the for-profit housing project owned by @Related_Group. If you… https://t.co/tlBSnVszKy 6 hours ago

AEProject_

American Enlightenment Project RT @massshootingtrk: There have been 41 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, including at least 14 involving… 6 hours ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Six People Shot in Chicago's Parkway Gardens Neighborhood https://t.co/rq3fztvepr https://t.co/xFGA4nYPIr 6 hours ago

DTMsport

ALPHA PRO Via @Suntimes FLASH - Eleven people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, including three children hur… https://t.co/3FIsSARi4Z 9 hours ago

laddiecomehome1

laddiecomehome RT @chicagotribune: At least 6 people were shot Friday night at an apartment complex on Chicago's South Side, police say https://t.co/vSt6G… 9 hours ago

Mrlowe87

Marshea lowe RT @cbschicago: Six People Shot in Chicago's Parkway Gardens Neighborhood https://t.co/5mpfcEIb98 https://t.co/JLCrJWr3jm 10 hours ago

massshootingtrk

MassShootingTracker There have been 41 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, including at least 14 involvi… https://t.co/qZ1djCWE1c 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teen In Critical Condition After Mass Shooting In Parkway Gardens [Video]Teen In Critical Condition After Mass Shooting In Parkway Gardens

Six people were shot on the 6500 block of South King Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:27Published

Mass Shooting At Parkway Gardens [Video]Mass Shooting At Parkway Gardens

At least six people were shot, including three teenage girls, at an apartment building in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on Friday. CBS 2's Charlie DeMar reports

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.