Suspected Killer Behind Bars 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:49s - Published Suspected Killer Behind Bars Michael Green, the new suspect in the 1985 El Dorado Hills murder case Ricky Davis was just exonerated from, has been moved from the Placer County Jail to the El Dorado County Jail. 0

