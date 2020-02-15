Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Batavia students head to D.C. for engineering competition

Batavia students head to D.C. for engineering competition

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Batavia students head to D.C. for engineering competition

Batavia students head to D.C. for engineering competition

After winning Ohio's Future City Engineering Competition Jan.

11 in Columbus, local eighth-grade students are going to Washington D.C.

To compete against 41 states and four international teams to try to become national champions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cjdjam

Crystal Dandridge RT @LucyMayCincy: Batavia students head to D.C. for engineering competition - story by ⁦@PaolaSNews⁩ https://t.co/wsJIHoTTwy 1 day ago

LucyMayCincy

Lucy May Batavia students head to D.C. for engineering competition - story by ⁦@PaolaSNews⁩ https://t.co/wsJIHoTTwy 2 days ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 Batavia Middle School students head to Washington D.C. for engineering competition https://t.co/CM7Gtr1NFN https://t.co/gxyoczCgax 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Batavia Middle students head to D.C. for engineering competition [Video]Batavia Middle students head to D.C. for engineering competition

These eighth-grade students are going to Washington D.C. to compete against 41 states and 4 international teams to try to become national champion engineers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.