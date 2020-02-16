Architectural secrets of the world's ancient wonders | Brandon Clifford

How did ancient civilizations move massive stones to build Stonehenge, the Pyramids and the Easter Island statues?

In this quick, delightful talk, TED Fellow Brandon Clifford reveals some architectural secrets of the past and shows how we can use these ingenious techniques to build today.

"In an era where we design buildings to last 30, maybe 60 years, I would love to learn how to create something that could entertain for an eternity," he says.