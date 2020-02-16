Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Architectural secrets of the world's ancient wonders | Brandon Clifford

Architectural secrets of the world's ancient wonders | Brandon Clifford

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 04:22s - Published < > Embed
Architectural secrets of the world's ancient wonders | Brandon Clifford

Architectural secrets of the world's ancient wonders | Brandon Clifford

How did ancient civilizations move massive stones to build Stonehenge, the Pyramids and the Easter Island statues?

In this quick, delightful talk, TED Fellow Brandon Clifford reveals some architectural secrets of the past and shows how we can use these ingenious techniques to build today.

"In an era where we design buildings to last 30, maybe 60 years, I would love to learn how to create something that could entertain for an eternity," he says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Architectural secrets of the world's ancient wonders | Brandon Clifford - https://t.co/eY0XtjrQ0i #LatestComments https://t.co/TMJLHzqcdu 4 days ago

gofreq

gofreq Architectural secrets of the world's ancient wonders | Brandon Clifford https://t.co/aIt6yo1JHl 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.