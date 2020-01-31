Local woman quarantined in Japan will return to U.S.

Here at home who has been quarantine* on a cruise ship in japan because of the coronavirus -- will soon be on her way back to the united states.

Good evening im christina vitale.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez spoke to the*62- year-ol* red bluff woman today -- kristian how is she doing?

Wanda schuler, says she's staying positive.

She will be soon be boarding a plane back to america where she must continue in quarantine for two more weeks.

Wanda talking wanda schuler has been quarantined on "the diamond princess cruise ship" in japan for about two weeks.

She was supposed to be back in red bluff at the beginning of februrary but now she's among more than 37- hundred people stuck on a cruise ship because of the coronavirus.

Yesterday she got a letter from the u-s government saying they're finally going to be taken off the ship and flown back to either california or texas.

Schuler says she believes she will be taken to the "travis air force base" in california.

She says she's happy to be returning back home but understands the seriousness of the situation.

I just want to be well informed and to know that we are going to be safe and not pose any risk to our family and friends when we get back to the united states and if that means going through another quarantine so be it.

Schuler is one of more than 400 american passenger* who have been stuck on that ship.

At least 24 americans are among the 219 people infected with coronavirus aboard "the diamond princess cruise" ----- schuler is*no* one of them.

I spoke with schuler on the phone today for a while-- she remains very positive, even though she has been stuck on this boat for awhile she remains in good spirits.... christina back to you.

