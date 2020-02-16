Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths.

This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for TV 10/55.