Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths.

This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for TV 10/55.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan infected with Coronavirus, says official

*Washington:* A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Americans from quarantined cruise ship land in US

A chartered flight carrying Americans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan during the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Terra DailyBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsNewsyCBS NewsReutersFrance 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ECvKfXCCGfmzTPF

דניאל כרמלי RT @TIME: At least 44 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 on quarantined cruise ship in Japan https://t.co/7GuOKNuJKu 8 seconds ago

prichards2016

Richards RT @DrEricDing: 29% (+): While 🛳 evacuating, “Japan’s health ministry confirmed 70 additional coronavirus cases on board the ship, bringing… 1 minute ago

RajaeAllali

rajae allali U.S. Passengers Evacuate Quarantined Cruise Ship in Japan(via @Pocket) https://t.co/MgKriOV3gn https://t.co/Aq7OLK3fcQ 1 minute ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Americans quarantined on Diamond Princess cruise ship over coronavirus flown to US; more than 40 left behind - Fox… https://t.co/1dArYAkl3q 2 minutes ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Americans leave quarantined ship in Japan https://t.co/xVrvXQuOQS 4 minutes ago

CAFFREY_USA

I ALONE AM THE ONLY #CAFFREY ALIVE RT @CaitlinDoornbos: After two weeks in quarantine aboard a cruise ship in Yokohama, Americans must undergo another 14 days quarantined on… 4 minutes ago

SavageMJ

Neo Nice to see ⁦@KalittaAir⁩ getting Americans back to USA and off the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship; 40+ l… https://t.co/mEgOD9yLgG 7 minutes ago

laki0814

laki0814 Americans who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship leave Japan as two charter planes take off for t… https://t.co/pH7p38oSs2 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base [Video]Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base

About 300 Americans are expected to return to U.S. soil at Fairfield's Travis Air Base Sunday night after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Maria Medina..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers Returning To U.S. [Video]Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers Returning To U.S.

More than 400 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since Feb. 5 because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.