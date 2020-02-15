Global  

Attacker Randomly Stabs 2 Women Along San Francisco Embarcadero

Two women were stabbed shortly before sunrise Saturday on San Francisco's Embarcadero.

Deven Fehely tells us police said the attacks appear to be random and unprevoked.
