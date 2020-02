BLM plans for 11,000 miles of fuel breaks in six western states –- including Idaho 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:56s - Published BLM plans for 11,000 miles of fuel breaks in six western states –- including Idaho The Bureau of Land Management Friday released the final Environmental Impact Statement to construct fire breaks (or fuel breaks) in six states in the Great Basin.

BLM plans for 11,000 miles of fuel breaks in six western states –- including Idaho FIGHTING WILDFIRES-- ONE FEDERALAGENCY -- NOWWORKING TO BEPROACTIVE...INSTEAD OFREACTIVE.THE BUREAU OFLAND MANAGEMENTRELEASED THEIRFINAL PLAN TOCONSTRUCT ANDMAINTAIN FUELBREAKS... AND THEYPLAN TO BUILDELEVEN-THOUSANDMILES OF FUELBREAKS... IN SEVERALWESTERN STATES,INCLUDING IDAHO.THE MAIN GOAL IS TOCONSERVESAGEBRUSH HABITATAND PREVENT THESPREAD OF INVASIVESPECIES -- LIKECHEATGRASS -- THATOFTEN SPREADAFTER A SIGNIFICANTWILDFIRE."SO WHAT WE ARETRYING TO DO WITHTHIS PROJECT ISPROACTIVELYCONSTRUCT THESEFUEL BREAKS INAREAS THAT WE AREGOING TO NEEDTHEM SO THAT WILLENABLE US TOSAFELY ANDEFFECTIVELY CATCHTHOSE WILDFIRESAND POTENTIALLYREDUCE FIRE SIZE."THE B-L-M WANTS TOPROTECTSAGEBRUSH AREASBECAUSE PEOPLERELY ON THESEAREAS FOR THEIRLIVELIHOOD ANDRECREATION... PLUS-- THEY PROVIDEHABITAT FOR MORETHAN 300 SPECIES OFWILDLIFE ANDPLANTS







