Police Investigating After Cecil B. Moore Mural Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

A MURAL DEPICTING ONE OFPHILADELPHIA'S CIVIL RIGHTSLEADERS IS VANDALIZED WITHHATEFUL AND RACIST GRAFFITI.SHAWNETTE LIVE WITH THE STORY.Reporter: SHE AND OTHERNEIGHBORS SAY THEY DON'T KNOWWHY ANYONE WOULD WANT TO DEFACEHIS MURAL.WHAT THEY DID IS CRAZY.I'M APPALLED.Reporter: NORTH RESIDENTS AREOUTRAGED AFTER DISCOVERINGOFFENSIVE AND RACIST LANGUAGE ONTHE MURAL OF CIVIL RIGHTSACTIVITY, CECIL B.

MOORE, THECURSE WORD F FOLLOWED BY THE NWORD WAS AN EYE SOAR SATURDAYMORNING, AFTER SOMEONE DEFACEDTHE MURAL OVERNIGHT.IT'S BLACK HISTORY MONTH,IT'S CRAZY, IT'S A NICE BLACKAREA, IT'S JUST NOT ADDING UP.CECIL B.

MOORE WAS APHILADELPHIA COUNCILMAN, LAWYERAND WORLD WAR II VETERAN WHO LEDTHE FIGHT TO DESEGREGATE GIRARDCOLLEGE.RESIDENTS SAY HE RAISED HISCHILDREN IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD OFTHE MURAL.POLICE QUESTIONED POSSIBLEWITNESSES, AND CANVASSED THENAKED FOR SURVEILLANCE AS AMURAL ARTS DEPARTMENT WORKERCLEANED OFF THE GRAFFITI.MURAL ARTS RELEASED A STATEMENTTONIGHT READING, IN PART, WECONDEMN THE FACING OF PUBLICART, ESPECIALLY WITH RACISTSLURS OF ONE OF PHILADELPHIA'SGREAT LEADERS, RESIDENTS WANTTHE PERPETRATOR CAUGHT AND NEVERWANT TO SEE THIS HAPPEN AGAIN.I DON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON,BUT THAT GOT TO STOP.Reporter: AND IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION POLICE WANTS TO HEARFROM YOU, THEY WANT TO KNOW IFYOU HAVE INFO OR ANYTHING ELSETHAT COULD HELP THEM NAB THEPERSON RESPONSIBLE.