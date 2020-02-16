NBA All-Star Game MVP Award permanently named for Kobe

Global  

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the All-Star Game MVP award permanently named for Kobe
SHOWS: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 15, 2020)(NBA - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'NBA') 1.

NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER WALKING INTO NEWS CONFERENCE 2.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER SAYING: "There is one additonal special honor for Kobe.

We are now announcing, you're probably wondering what this object is next to me, that we are...we are renaming our All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant MVP award.

This trophy will be presented at the conclusion of tomorrow night's All-Star Game and I know it will be especially meaningful to that player that wins the first Kobe Bryant MVP." 3.

WHITE FLASH 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER SAYING: "His loss, together with his daughter and those other seven people on the helicopter, is, unspeakable, as the father of, you know, a child, I mean that's the unimaginable and, you know, again we are honoring Kobe and his daughter during the All-Star Game, as you all know, we changed the jersey numbers, 24 for Kobe and 2 for his daughter Gigi, I'd say that's something that the players embraced." 5.

CLOSEUP OF NEW KOBE BRYANT ALL-STAR GAME MVP AWARD STORY: The National Basketball Association All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, league Commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday (February 15).

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Jan.

26.

He was 41.

"His loss, together with his daughter and those other seven people on the helicopter, is unspeakable," Silver said at a news conference before the All-Star Saturday Night event at the United Center in Chicago.

"As the father of a child ... that's the unimaginable." The Kobe Bryant MVP Award will be presented on Sunday to the most valuable player at the end of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Bryant made his NBA All-Star Game debut in 1998 at age 19 - the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game.

His 18 All-Star selections are the second most in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at 19.

Moments after Silver's news conference ended, the packed United Center stood and cheered as the game clock was wound up to 24.2, in honor of Bryant's No.

24 jersey number and the No.

2 that Gianna Bryant wore when she played basketball at her father's Mamba Sports Academy.

(Production: David Grip)



