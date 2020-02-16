Global  

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

The NBA-All Star Game MVP Award has been permanently renamed for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
NBA-All-Star MVP Award named in honor of Kobe Bryant

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards, his 13-year-old...
