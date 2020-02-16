The Bee Gala honoring Bianca Devins held Saturday in Utica

Global  

Bianca Devins’ family showcased her talents at “The Bee Gala art, fashion and Music PINK TIE semi-formal fundraiser.”
The cause is still under investigation.

Brand new since six--the utica teen who was murdered last summer was remembered tonight.

Her family showcased her talents at "the bee gala art, fashion and music pink tie semi- formal fundraiser."

That was at maze studios on broad street in utica.

There was a fashion show, live music, food and drinks, and of course her artwork.

Both completed and unfinished pieces on display.

Pink was the color to wear to the event in honor of bianca.

Her grandfather says he's greatful for the support from the community.

"thisis a great turnout it shows that loving and caring of this greater utica community.

They supported us so much since the time we lost bianca and we thank everyone for their support, their love, and their prayers."

Proceeds from the event




