Canadian Bacon movie (1995)

Canadian Bacon movie (1995)

Canadian Bacon movie (1995)

Canadian Bacon movie (1995) - Plot synopsis: The U.S. President, low in the opinion polls, gets talked into raising his popularity by trying to start a cold war against Canada.

Genre: Comedy Director: Michael Moore Writer: Michael Moore Stars: John Candy, Alan Alda, Rhea Perlman
