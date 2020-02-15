Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > usi mbb umsl

usi mbb umsl

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
usi mbb umslusi mbb umsl
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

usi mbb umsl

As for the men... usi looks to make it 5 in a row as they host number 19 missouri st.

Louis.

First half the screaming eagles get out and run.

Clayton hughes gathers with the fancy handles and eventually dumps it off to joe laravie for the deuce.

Usi up 1?9.

And they keep bringing the heat.

Emmauel little to kobe caldwell for the jumper.

Two of his 11 on the day.

Now we flip the script.

Caldwell to little..

The big man gathers for the finish.

He leads the way with 21 points.

Usi still trying to pull away shortly after... mateo rivera hits em with the crossover pull up j..

Cash.

This one goes down to the wire.

The screaming eagles survive 6?66.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AAATranslation

Susanne Saur-Evens Commemorating 60 years of friendship with Stuttgart Deputy Mayor Schairer & Nadia vom Scheidt at the 33rd Winter Ba… https://t.co/0JrhHsM3wz 22 minutes ago

Wustlmusic

WUSTL Music RT @DarwinAquinoT: TODAY!: a Historic musical moment in #STL. For the first time 2 magnificent symphony orchestras play together the music… 36 minutes ago

Marietmora

Marie Mora RT @KristinSobolik: @Marietmora @umsl @betheckelkamp @NatissiaSmall All of the OSP students are exceptional and we would love for them to b… 44 minutes ago

DarwinAquinoT

Darwin Aquino TODAY!: a Historic musical moment in #STL. For the first time 2 magnificent symphony orchestras play together the m… https://t.co/TgrtUkn8Js 45 minutes ago

Cortez30_

Macklin... RT @TheSpinSports: 🚨🔥 UPSET FINAL: @USI_Basketball defeats No. 20 UMSL 67-66 after a last second free throw from Mateo Rivera! Eagles a… 1 hour ago

TracyMcCreery

Tracy McCreery @Wellness_911 @stltoday @umsl I hope to discuss with your students on Feb 27th! 1 hour ago

UMSL_ISP

UMSL Global #UMSLproud sponsor of the 2020 AIEA Conference. #UMSL #UMSLglobal https://t.co/UClOeJWmxQ 1 hour ago

Wellness_911

jim wallis | Disruptor | Influencer @TracyMcCreery @stltoday My class @umsl will be focused on food insecurity and food deserts next week. 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

College MBB & WBB: USI Defeats UMSL: [Video]College MBB & WBB: USI Defeats UMSL:

College MBB & WBB: USI Defeats UMSL:

Credit: WEVVPublished

College MBB: USI Soars Past Lindenwood [Video]College MBB: USI Soars Past Lindenwood

College MBB: USI Soars Past Lindenwood

Credit: WEVVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.