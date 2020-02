Creighton Students Offer Free Tax Assistance 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:30s - Published Creighton Students Offer Free Tax Assistance Creighton Students Offer Free Tax Assistance 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Creighton Students Offer Free Tax Assistance AND MANY SAYTHEY NEED HELPWITH THEIRRETURNS ---THANKS TO AGOVERNMENTPROGRAM ANDSTUDENTS FROMCREIGHTON ...YOU CAN GET THEHELP YOU NEED ----FOR FREE.SYDNEY GRAYSHOWS US HOWTHIS ALL WORKSTHE TAX DEADLINEIS EXACTLY TWOMONTHS AWAY ...AND WHILE THATMAY SEEM LIKE ALOT OF TIME ..IT'LL BE HEREBEFORE YOUKNOW IT.THIS TAX SEASON...CREIGHTONSTUDENTS AREPUTTING THEIRSKILLS TO WORK ...AS THEY HELPFOLKS FILE THEIRTAXES..:19:52:41-19:52:48"WE ARE NOTCONFIDENTENOUGH TO DO ITOURSELVES BUTTHEY MAKE THEPROCESS VERYPAINLESS HERE."ANDY AND NATALIEMATZ GET THEIRTAXES DONE HEREAT CREIGHTON..:19:53:08-:19:53:18 "IHEARD ABOUT THISON THE RADIO AFEW YEARS AGOAND I WAS LIKE WESHOULD GO, WESHOULD CHECKTHIS OUT AND YOUKNOW ...IT'S JUST ON ASATURDAY ...SET ASIDE SOMETIME AND IT'S AFABULOUSSERVICE."THEY'VE USED THESERVICE GOING ON4 YEARS NOW..DR.TOM PURCELL ...WHO'SCREIGHTON'SACCOUNTINGDEPARTMENTCHAIR ...SAYS THE I-R-SSTARTED THEVOLUNTEERINCOME TAXASSISTANCEPROGRAM TO HELPPEOPLE GET THEIRREFUNDS.:19:44:22-:19:44:32"THERE'S A LITTLEBIT OF DIFFERENTLANGUAGE ANDVOCABULARY SO ITHINK PEOPLE GETHESITANTBECAUSE THEY'RENOT FAMILIAR WITHTHAT."BUT DR.PURCELL SAYS ...THAT'S EXACTLYWHY HE PUTS HISSTUDENTS TOWORK DURINGSEASON.IT'LL HELP THOSEWHO NEED IT ...AND ...GIVE HISACCOUNTINGSTUDENTS SOMEEXPERIENCEOUTSIDE OF THECLASSROOM.:19:48:37-:19:48:47"THE STUDENTSREALLY GET AGREAT BENEFITFROM HAVINGCLIENTINTERACTION,WHICH ISSOMETHING THATWE TALK ABOUTBUT IT'S HARD TOTEACH UNLESSYOU ACTUALLY DOIT."SENIOR MATTHEWKUBICEK HELPSORGANIZE THESERVICE.:19:41:07-:19:41:19"WE'VE HAD A LOTOF REPEATCUSTOMERS -- ITHINK WE DID 30RETURNS JUSTTHIS MORNING ANDI WOULD SAY ATLEAST 10, 15 OFTHEM HAD BEENHERE BEFORE ...AND SO IT'S JUSTSOMETHING THEYLOOK FORWARD TOEVERY YEAR, JUSTCOMING IN ANDSEEING THESTUDENTS."KUBICEK SAYS ...HE KNOWS IT CANBE INTIMADATING ...BUT THEIR FREESERVICE BENEFITSTHE COMMUNITY.AND FOR DR.PURCELL ...THAT'S WHAT IT'SALL ABOUT.:19:51:48-19:52:08"JONAS SALK ONCESAID THEGREATESTOPPORTUNITY FORDOING IS THEOPPORTUNITY TODO MORE, AND SOTHAT'S WHAT WETRY TO DO.WE TRY TO DOMORE, EACH YEARWE DO MORERETURNS WE HELPMORE PEOPLEBECAUSE, WEWANT TO HELPTHOSE PEOPLERATHER THANSEEING THEM PAYFOR A SERVICETHAT REALLY ..THEY SHOULDN'THAVE TO PAY FOR."THE PROGRAM ISFOR THOSEMAKING 56-THOUSANDDOLLARS OR LESSA YEAR.CREIGHTONSTUDENTS WILL BETHERE TO HELPNEXT SATURDAY ...AS WELL AS THE29TH FROM 9 TO 5AT THEIR CAMPUS.YOU CAN FIND ACOMPLETE LIST OFDATES ON OURWEBSITE 3 NEWSNOW DOT COMREPORTING FROMTHE NEWSROOMSYDNEY GRAY 3NEWS NOW..THE SITE OF AFORMER OMAHAFORMER OMAH





You Might Like

Tweets about this WOWT 6 News Accounting students at Creighton University are spending their Saturday digging into your taxes. https://t.co/E4w4f5OvD2 6 hours ago Taxes Newsdaily Accounting students at Creighton offer free tax filing to lower-income community - WOWT https://t.co/q3NGAjahol 12 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources UMKC offers free dental screenings UMKC dental students offer free dental screenings. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:37Published 7 hours ago Moment Of Silence Held As Students Mark Two Years Since The Parkland Shooting Rielle Creighton reports some students took part in service projects to help the community. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:03Published 2 days ago