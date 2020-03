HIGHLIGHTS: Creighton's dunkfest highlights win over DePaul

AWAY...THE CREIGHTONMEN RACKING UPQUITE THE N-C-A-ATOURNAMENTRESUME WITH TWOROAD WINS OVERTOP TEN TEAMSTHIS MONTH ALONE...SO THE 23RDRANKED JAYSHOPING TO AVOIDANY BAD LOSSESINCLUDINGTONIGHT AT HOMEAGAINST LASTPLACE DEPAUL....C-U BEAT THE BLUEDEMONS INCHICAGO BY 15BACK ON JANUARY22ND...======= 1STHALF...GREAT BALLMOVEMENT...TY-SHONALEXANDER 3 OFHIS SEASON-HIGHTYING 24 PTS...CREIGHTON UP 16EARLY ...====== TIMEWINDING DOWN1ST ...DAMIENJEFFERSON BEATSTHE BUZZER...BLUEJAYS UP 42-28AT THE BREAK...====== BLUEDEMONS MAY HAVEBIT OFF MORETHAN THEY CANCHEW...===== 2NDHALF...C-UEXPLODES...ALEXANDER ALLEYOOP TOJEFFERSON...CREIGHTONSTARTS THE 2NDHALF ON A 23-TO-FIVE RUN...THEJAYS ALL SMILES...===== FEWSECONDS LATER...JEFFERSON PAYSIT FORWARD TOCHRISTIAN BISHOPFOR THE JAM!!

C-USTARTING TOREALLY POUR ITON..======= DEPAULCOACH ASKINGTHE REF TO CUTHIS GUYS ABREAK...====== BUT THENBISHOP SAYSBREAK THIS!!ANOTHER DUNK!!CREIGHTONCRUSIES, 93-64...FOR ITS 20THWIN OF THESEASON..AFTERWARDS, ALLTHE TALK ABOUTTHE DUNK SHOW INTHE 2ND HALF ...ALEXANDER:BASICALLY JUST TOGET THE CROWDHYPED AND I THINKWE JUST WANTEDTO HAVE FUN.WE WERE BUILDINGTHE LEAD UP ANDWE WAS GETTINGSTOPS ON DEFENSESO WHY NOT TRYTO PUT ON A SHOWFOR EVERYONE.WITH SETON HALLLOSING ATPROVIDENCEWITH SETON HALLLOSING ATPROVIDENCETONIGHT ...CREIGHTON NOWJUST A GAME OUTOF FIRST WITHFIVE TO PLAY...THE JAYS AT 18THRANKEDMARQUETTETUESDAY...THE NEBRASKA