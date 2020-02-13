Global  

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/15/2020
Nylander nets 2, Blackhawks beat Flames 8-4 to snap skid

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Nylander had two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Blackhawks snap 5-game losing skid with rout of Flames

Alex Nylander had a pair of goals, and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game winless skid on...
CBC.ca - Published


sean_hasan

Sean Hasan RT @Fan960Steinberg: #Flames fall 8-4 to the Chicago for a fifth straight loss at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary is 3-8-2 in their last 13… 5 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had a goal and two assists in the Blackhawks' 8-4 win against the Flames. https://t.co/e52JSwpyyj 8 minutes ago

KikisKeys

Kiki's Keys RT @2ndCityHockey: RECAP: The #Blackhawks ended a five-game winless streak with an 8-4 win against #Flames. https://t.co/pOWCnwfn4b 9 minutes ago

matthewj_lucas

Matt Lucas RECAP: #Blackhawks erupt for eight goals in 8-4 win over #Flames, end 5-game skid https://t.co/G4Ua31p0Ft 12 minutes ago

2ndCityHockey

Second City Hockey RECAP: The #Blackhawks ended a five-game winless streak with an 8-4 win against #Flames. https://t.co/pOWCnwfn4b 15 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Chicago Blackhawks hang eight goals on Calgary Flames to snap skid. MORE: https://t.co/Hitrk16IV3 https://t.co/pWz5UMrqd0 16 minutes ago

PR_NHL

NHL Public Relations #HockeyOps explains “no goal” video review at 9:22 of the third period period in the @NHLBlackhawks / @NHLFlames ga… https://t.co/4GWBiGIOiu 27 minutes ago

hoqueifanatico

Fanático por Hóquei Final: Chicago Blackhawks 8-4 Calgary Flames #BrasilTemNHL #JogosComoSeFosse1991 33 minutes ago


Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights [Video]Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/12/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published

Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights [Video]Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames, 02/12/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

