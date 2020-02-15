Global  

Southern Miss eyeing sixth straight opening day win

Opening Day Baseball is always a special time in South Mississippi and that’s especially true when Southern Miss throws out the first pitch.
- opening day baseball is always - special time in south - mississippi... and that's - especially true when southern - miss- throws out the first pitch.

- news 25's jeff haeger joins us- live from pete taylor park in - hattiesburg... where game 1 - between the golden eagles - and visiting murray state is- already underway.

- jeff... would you take us out t- the ball game...- - - -




Opening Day baseball is always a special time in South Mississippi and that’s especially true when Southern Miss throws out the first pitch.

