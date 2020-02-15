Global  

Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News

New footage showing violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in December has emerged in which police can be seen thrashing students at the institute's library.

The 42 second CCTV clip released by the Jamia coordination committee on social media shows police enter the reading room on campus in riot gear and charge at students with batons.

