US, Taliban negotiate 7-day reduction in violence: Pentagon

US, Taliban negotiate 7-day reduction in violence: Pentagon

US, Taliban negotiate 7-day reduction in violence: Pentagon

Two warring sides agree to reduce violence as President Donald Trump says a peace agreement was 'very close'.
U.S., Taliban have negotiated proposal for seven-day reduction in violence: Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the United States and the Taliban had...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



U.S., Taliban reach truce that could lead to troop withdrawal [Video]U.S., Taliban reach truce that could lead to troop withdrawal

The United States has reached an agreement with the Taliban on a week-long reduction of violence that could lead to U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

U.S. Reportedly Reaches Truce With Taliban In Afghanistan [Video]U.S. Reportedly Reaches Truce With Taliban In Afghanistan

An anonymous senior U.S. official told The Associated Press Friday the agreement includes a weeklong &quot;reduction in violence.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

