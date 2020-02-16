Mayo Clinic Acceptance Letter Mix-Up

Low to mid 30s winds: w 5á30 mph saturday night: mostly cloudy lows: lower teens and rising winds: s 15á25, gusting to 40 it's an unusual story involving a mayo clinic mixup and mayonnaise... students applying to rochester's mayo clinic alix school of medicine were accidentally sent acceptance letters yesterday.

Now disgruntled applicants are taking action to show their displeasure.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live to explain á jessica.

Xxx they sure are taking action and it involves something usually found in your fridge..mayonn aise!

There's an online push to send 2á thousand pounds of mayo to mayo clinic's admissions director.

Xxx a mixáup has landed mayo clinic in some hot condiments!

First, the institution sent 360 letters of acceptance to mayo clinic alix school of medicine applicants..

Then, (this( message was sent out a few hours later informing the hopefuls a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.

Those recipients had all been interviewed for the school and were waiting to hear if they were accepted.

I spoke with one of the impacted applicants..

Through online messages they detailed the apology given to all the applicants.

There was an email and a "scripted" phone call informing everyone they're now "waitlisted."

The applicants thought the apology was insincere..

So á in responseááá one applicant á who wishes to remain anonymous the shipment of 2á thousand gallons of mayonnaisse to mayo clinic's admissions director.

The petition's creator tells me it's meant to be a joke pointing out how medical school applicants don't have any power in this process.

Mayo clinic did provide kimt new three with a statement in "t having caused disappointment to these applicants and we are continuing to investigate the issue.

Thank you jessica.

On an online forum many posters say their disappointment was heightened after some told family and friends they were accepted to the mayo clinic alix school of medicine and some even said they'd rejected other offers or withdrew from "wait lists."///