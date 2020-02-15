Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Saudi Arabia > Saudi fighter jet crashes in northern Yemen's al-Jawf province

Saudi fighter jet crashes in northern Yemen's al-Jawf province

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Saudi fighter jet crashes in northern Yemen's al-Jawf province

Saudi fighter jet crashes in northern Yemen's al-Jawf province

Houthi rebels earlier claimed they shot down a military plane belonging to 'enemy forces' in the same province.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi fighter jet crashes in northern Yemen

Houthi rebels earlier claimed they shot down a military plane belonging to 'enemy forces' in the same...
Al Jazeera - Published

Saudi- Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: A Coalition Fighter Jet Crashes in the Area of Operations in Al Jawf Governorate, Yemen

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, February 15, 2020, SPA -- A statement by the Official Spokesman...
MENAFN.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.