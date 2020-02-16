Global  

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM for the third consecutive time.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.
