Life Stinks Movie (1991) Mel Brooks, Lesley Ann Warren, Jeffrey Tambor

Life Stinks Movie (1991) Mel Brooks, Lesley Ann Warren, Jeffrey Tambor

Life Stinks Movie (1991) Mel Brooks, Lesley Ann Warren, Jeffrey Tambor

Life Stinks Movie Trailer HD (1991) - Plot synopsis: A filthy rich businessman bets a corporate rival that he can live on the streets of L.A.

Without the comforts of home or money, which proves to be tougher than he thought.

Director: Mel Brooks Writers: Mel Brooks, Ron Clark, Rudy De Luca Stars: Mel Brooks, Lesley Ann Warren, Jeffrey Tambor

