Lenny Movie (1974) Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner
Lenny Movie Trailer HD (1974) - Plot synopsis: The story of acerbic 1960s comic Lenny Bruce, whose groundbreaking, no-holds-barred style and social commentary was often deemed by the Establishment as too obscene for the public.
Director: Bob Fosse
Writers: Julian Barry, Julian Barry
Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner
Genre: Biography, Drama