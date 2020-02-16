Lenny Movie (1974) Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:20s - Published Lenny Movie (1974) Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner Lenny Movie Trailer HD (1974) - Plot synopsis: The story of acerbic 1960s comic Lenny Bruce, whose groundbreaking, no-holds-barred style and social commentary was often deemed by the Establishment as too obscene for the public. Director: Bob Fosse Writers: Julian Barry, Julian Barry Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner Genre: Biography, Drama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rob Laumond Lenny Official Trailer #1 - Dustin Hoffman Movie (1974) HD https://t.co/vRbUiU4Omy via @YouTube 1 week ago