Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie (2001) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen

Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie (2001) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen

Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie (2001) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen

Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie trailer (2001) - Plot synopsis: Video game adventurer Lara Croft comes to life in a movie where she races against time and villains to recover powerful ancient artifacts.

Director: Simon West Writers: Sara B.

Cooper, Mike Werb, Michael Colleary Stars: Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen Genre: Action, Adventure
