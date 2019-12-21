|
Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie (2001) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie (2001) Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen
Lara Croft Tomb Raider movie trailer (2001) - Plot synopsis: Video game adventurer Lara Croft comes to life in a movie where she races against time and villains to recover powerful ancient artifacts.
Director: Simon West
Writers: Sara B.
Cooper, Mike Werb, Michael Colleary
Stars: Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight, Iain Glen
Genre: Action, Adventure
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources