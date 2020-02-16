Global  

Lady in White Movie (1988)

Lady in White Movie Trailer HD (1988) Plot synopsis: An author tells the story of how, as a young boy growing up in a 1960s small town, he was haunted after witnessing the murder of a little girl.

Director: Frank LaLoggia Writer: Frank LaLoggia Stars: Lukas Haas, Len Cariou, Alex Rocco , Katherine Helmond Genre: Fantasy, Horror
