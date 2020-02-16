Kelly's Heroes movie (1970) Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles , Carroll O'Connor, Donald Sutherland 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:51s - Published Kelly's Heroes movie (1970) Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles , Carroll O'Connor, Donald Sutherland Kelly's Heroes movie trailer (1970) - Plot synopsis: A group of U.S. soldiers sneaks across enemy lines to get their hands on a secret stash of Nazi treasure. Director: Brian G. Hutton Writer: Troy Kennedy-Martin Stars: Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles , Carroll O'Connor, Donald Sutherland Genre: Adventure, Comedy 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rosemary @vic09065510 Don't know about that one, but if you want to watch a great movie, try "Kelly's Heroes," with Clint Eastwood. 👍👍 3 days ago