Kelly's Heroes movie (1970) Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles , Carroll O'Connor, Donald Sutherland
|
Kelly's Heroes movie trailer (1970) - Plot synopsis: A group of U.S. soldiers sneaks across enemy lines to get their hands on a secret stash of Nazi treasure.
Director: Brian G.
Hutton
Writer: Troy Kennedy-Martin
Stars: Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, Don Rickles , Carroll O'Connor, Donald Sutherland
Genre: Adventure, Comedy