Controversy as Folau scores on Catalans debut

Controversy as Folau scores on Catalans debut

Controversy as Folau scores on Catalans debut

The Super League are investigating after two Castleford fans said they were told to remove rainbow flags during Israel Folau's debut for Catalans Dragons.
Sport24.co.za | Controversial Folau scores on Catalans debut

Former Wallaby Israel Folau, who was sacked last May by Rugby Australia over a homophobic social...
News24 - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Folau scores on debut as Catalans beat Castleford

Israel Folau scores six minutes into his Super League debut as Catalans Dragons end Castleford's 100%...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •The Age



AreWeThatStupi1

.@IzzyFolau has put 10 months of controversy behind him with a triumphant return to the sporting field in France. He sta… 3 hours ago

7NewsBrisbane

.@IzzyFolau has put 10 months of controversy behind him with a triumphant return to the sporting field in France. H… 3 hours ago

lewis_slaven

What a daft headline. Folau scoring tries in the League isn't 'controversy'. He's the best player in the competition. Me… 13 hours ago

ArvindHickman

What a daft headline. Folau scoring tries in the League isn't 'controversy'. He's the best player in the competitio… 13 hours ago


Folau scores on Dragons debut, coach impressed with his defence

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara impressed with Folau's defensive performance on his debut

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published

